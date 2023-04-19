What’s so special about this iconic kulfi at Mumbai’s Chowpatty?

With sweltering heat down our necks, we scoured Mumbai’s most iconic Kulfi place at Chowpatty that left us wanting more

Much before fancy ice cream sundaes made their way inside an Indian fridge, ‘Kulfi’ - originating in Delhi in the 16th century, had established itself as a desi summer saviour. Centuries have passed but this Indian dessert has stood the test of time proudly sitting as one of the most loved summer coolers in the country.

When it comes to Mumbai, Girgaon Chowpatty and Kulfis have a special connection. Try reaching the sands of Chowpatty at any time and you are bound to catch someone or the other enjoying creamy kulfis besides the rush at the designated kulfi joints.

One such Kulfi joint that Midday.com sought out was the “New Kulfi Centre” at Girgaon which has been cooling off Mumbai since the 1960s. Offering more than 25 varieties of flavours, it is known to offer creamy and dense kulfis with a taste that will keep you craving for more.

Well, nothing proves better than a first-hand experience or rather a first-taste experience, so we scanned through the menu to taste a few and discover what makes this Kulfi place so special?

Their list of Kulfis ranges from the basic ones like Malai to the extravagant ones like Royal Dry Fruit. And of course, they have fruit variants made out of real fruits like Mango, Strawberry, Sitaphal and Chikoo. Additionally, the joint also offers Faloodas and even Kulfi cakes for special occasions.

Coming back to Kulfis, with so many options to choose from we began with the basics, the Malai Kulfi priced at rupees 70 for 100 grams. The first bite that melted into our mouth was a blast of rich, subtly sweet and creamy flavours. This malai kulfi was something so plain yet so satisfying. On the owner's special recommendation, we tried their famed Zaafran Rogan priced at rupees 120 for 100 grams which came adorned with a lot of dry fruits.

With subtle flavours of Kesar and a crunch of dry fruits in each bite, this kulfi was an absolute treat. Already on a Kulfi-high, it was time to try out the Mix Kulfi which was priced the same as the Malai Kulfi. One Kulfi slice came with four tempting flavours of Mango, Pista, Orange and Malai that seemed a good bargain. Each of the flavours spoke of honest unadulterated flavour, with the highlight being the orange one. With refreshing notes of orange and well-balanced sweetness, it was a winner for us!

To conclude our Kulfi experience at this joint, perhaps it's not about which flavour, but it’s Kulfi as a product that won at this particular kulfi joint. Well, going by the ones we tried, it surely did!

Good Kulfi is the one which takes you to the nostalgic lanes of biting into authentic creamy kulfis and the taste here surely did that for us. Will it take you there too? We bet, yes!

New Kulfi Centre

Marina Mansion, 556, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rd,

Sea Face, Sukh Sagar,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007

Open from 10 am to 1 pm

