Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025: Vigil Aunty leads 1,500 bank employees for education and fraud awareness

Nearly 1,500 bank employees participated

Led by a private bank’s fraud awareness initiative, the ‘Vigil Aunty’ contingent, nearly 1,500 bank employees participated in this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon. Wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Get Set Educate,” the employees highlighted the bank’s commitment to improving access to educational resources.

A costumed contingent of 15 Vigil Aunty influencers also joined the private bank employees at the marathon to raise awareness about fraud prevention and cybercrime, enhancing visibility for the cause of safe banking. This marks the largest contingent ever fielded by a corporate at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

The employees ran in support of the NGO Light of Life Trust, an organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for students at risk of dropping out from rural schools in Maharashtra. This initiative will benefit nearly 9,250 students across 37 government-recognized and aided rural secondary schools in eight districts of Maharashtra. The bank's commitment includes a budget of Rs 2.78 crore to enhance educational infrastructure by establishing Science and Math Laboratories, setting up Smart Digital Classrooms, providing book libraries, refurbishing classrooms, and ensuring access to clean drinking water and functional toilets.

“We are delighted to have 1,500 colleagues volunteer to run for a cause at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. This is the largest employee contingent we have fielded for the marathon to date,” said Kaizad M. Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of the bank. “Promotion of education is one of the five pillars of our CSR program, Parivartan, and through the NGO Light of Life Trust, we aim to do our part to improve access to education and help ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed,” he added.

About Vigil aunty:

The award-winning Vigil Aunty initiative, launched in 2022, introduced an influencer who urged people nationwide to adopt safe banking habits. The campaign has been instrumental in promoting secure banking awareness and educating the public on various digital fraud techniques employed by fraudsters. Since its launch, the initiative has garnered a substantial fan base of over two million across social media platforms, covering over 60 modus operandi to educate customers on preventive measures against various types of fraud.