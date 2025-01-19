Event ambassador and legendary runner Mo Farah was spotted at the marathon, interacting with fans and inspiring participants

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 participant Digambar Jha. Pic/Sujay Shivalkar

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 kicked off with an overwhelming response, with thousands of runners, including professionals, amateurs, senior citizens, and differently-abled participants, gathering at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) early Sunday morning.

At 5:00 am, the marathon officially began, with the Marathon Amateurs race starting from CSMT, followed by the Half Marathon and Police Cup at Mahim Reti Bundar. The event saw over 25,000 participants in various categories, including a notable 13,000 in the first race. 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' slogans echoed through the crowd early morning.

A participant expressed concerns about the lack of post-race refreshments. When asked about the facilities at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, Digambar Jha, a full marathon participant, said, "Post-race refreshments were not provided, which is disappointing. Water could be served in glasses instead of Bisleri bottles to minimise plastic waste."

Amol Korgaonkar, who participated in the 20 km 'Half Marathon and Police Cup,' completed the race in an impressive two hours and 20 minutes. This marked his seventh medal at the Mumbai Marathon, and he expressed his pride in participating in one of Asia's biggest marathons.

Event ambassador and legendary runner Mo Farah was spotted at the marathon, interacting with fans and inspiring participants.

Participants were cheered on by vibrant performances, including a band performance by the 15th Battalion of the Assam Regiment's Military Pipe Band, while a group of bike riders added further energy to the marathon's atmosphere. Athletes with special abilities were also present, highlighting incredible determination.

The marathon also saw inspiring participation from senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, proving that determination knows no age or ability.

A Mumbaikar, Angad Singh Duggal, who doctors predicted would be bedridden for life, defied the odds and also made it to the marathon.

The men's Elite Race saw Anish Thapa Magar clinch the first spot, followed by Man Singh and Gopi Thonakal in second and third, respectively. On the women's side, Nirma Ben Thakur emerged victorious, with Sonika Parmar and Sonam securing second and third place.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 highlighted the collective spirit of Mumbai, with citizens from all walks of life coming together to celebrate fitness and sportsmanship.