The marathon also saw inspiring participation from senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, proving that determination knows no age or ability

Manish Katyal and Sanjay Mundhra, participant at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025. Pic/Sujay Shivalkar

Listen to this article "Kumbh Mela of marathons," says participant as Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 unites thousands x 00:00

The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025, one of Asia’s largest running events, kicked off early Sunday morning at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Drawing over 25,000 participants, the marathon buzzed with energy and enthusiasm, showcasing Mumbai’s unparalleled vibe and its love for fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many voices, Manish Katyal described the event as the "Kumbh Mela of marathons." Speaking about his experience, he said, “I’ve never seen such an incredible marathon anywhere in India. The coordination, the route, and the fact that runners come from all over the world, it’s truly like the Kumbh Mela of marathons."

Sanjay Mundhra, another participant, echoed similar sentiments. “This is our third Mumbai Marathon. During my first marathon three years ago, I decided that every time I run, I will come to Mumbai. It’s the vibe of the city that motivates me.” Encouraging others to experience the event, he said, “Feel the vibes here—you’re missing out!”

The duo travel across India for marathons and have participated in marathons in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. "Wherever we feel comfortable and find a good place to run, we go,” said Katyal. This is their third Mumbai Marathon.

When asked about their motivation, Mundhra said, "It's the vibe of Mumbai. On my first marathon three years ago, I decided that every time I run, I will come to Mumbai."

The marathon also saw inspiring participation from senior citizens and individuals with disabilities, proving that determination knows no age or ability.

A Mumbaikar, Angad Singh Duggal, who doctors predicted would be bedridden for life, defied the odds and also made it to the marathon.

Harjeet Singh, 55, from Chandigarh, who has participated in marathons across the country, shared his excitement, and said he loves participating in marathons and will also be running the full marathon in Bangalore. "I am very active in participating in marathons across the country and I love it," he added.

Participants were cheered on by vibrant performances, including a band performance by the 15th Battalion of the Assam Regiment's Military Pipe Band, while a group of bike riders added further energy to the marathon's atmosphere.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025 highlighted the collective spirit of Mumbai, with citizens from all walks of life coming together to celebrate fitness and sportsmanship.