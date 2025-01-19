Breaking News
Senior bureaucrats, officials shine in the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2025, showcasing fitness and resilience

Updated on: 20 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

I S Chahal (left) and Kobbi Shoshani, consul general of Israel, flag off the Dream Run on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The 20th edition of the Mumbai Marathon witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior bureaucrats and officials, showcasing their dedication to fitness and resilience. Among them, I S Chahal, additional chief secretary in the Maharashtra chief minister's office, completed the half marathon (21 km) in two hours and 21 minutes, continuing his unbroken streak of participation in every Mumbai Marathon since 2004. Chahal previously served as Mumbai’s civic chief for four years during the pandemic. The event also saw remarkable performances from other senior officials, highlighting their commitment to health and endurance despite demanding professional roles.


The half marathon began at Reti Bandar/Mahim Dargah Urus Ground, located near St Michael’s Church junction. Another participant, Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Ram Prakash, completed the full marathon in five hours and 7 minutes. A 2018 batch officer, he shared on X: “Running journey started in September 2024. Completed Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.”


Sonal Goel, a 2008 batch IAS officer and currently the resident commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi, also completed the half marathon of 21 km. Ashok Kumar Misra, general manager of Western Railway, participated in the 10 km run and successfully completed the race. Several senior officers from Western Railway also took part in various categories of the event, including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km run, and Dream Run.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai marathon Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 mumbai mumbai news marathon

