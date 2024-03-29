Breaking News
Taxi rides from city to Nashik, Shirdi, Pune from Mumbai to get dearer

Updated on: 29 March,2024 05:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Travelling on AC cab to Shirdi to cost dearer by Rs 200, officials say hike is being implemented now

The authority has not announced the date for the implementation of this fare hike. File Pic/Nimesh Dave

The fare hike of share taxi services from Mumbai to Nashik, Shirdi and Pune has been approved at a transport authority meeting this week. The implementation of this will likely be in effect from next month. While the revised fare of AC taxis on the Mumbai-Nashik (175 km) and the Mumbai-Shirdi (265 km) routes will be Rs 575 and Rs 825 instead of the current Rs 475 and Rs 625 respectively, the fare of the non-AC taxis on the Mumbai-Pune (155 km) route will be Rs 500 instead of Rs 450, and for the AC taxis it will be Rs 575 instead of Rs 525.


Asked if the fare hike could be implemented with the election code of conduct in place, a transport department official said, “The auto/taxi fare hike was already done a year ago but had not been implemented to these routes and was awaiting approval. For the Mumbai-Shirdi sector, the last fare hike was given in 2013. The approval has now been given of Rs 100 only for Mumbai-Nashik and Rs 50 for Mumbai-Pune. So, it’s not a new fare hike.” The fare revision was approved considering the government appointment Khatua panel, set up for revision of taxis fare, and the demands made by the union of cabbies, who are operating on the routes.



