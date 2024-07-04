Breaking News
Team India victory parade: Tight security for procession of T20 World Champions in Mumbai

Updated on: 04 July,2024 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Team India victory parade will take place between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium

Team India victory parade: Tight security for procession of T20 World Champions in Mumbai

Bus for Team India's victory parade being decorated/ Nimesh Dave

Mumbai Police have set strict security for the T20 World Cup-winning Team India victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday evening. According to an official, a large crowd of admirers will converge to observe the procession. The winning squad returned to India on Thursday morning and will take part in an open bus tour before attending a felicitation event at Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai, according to PTI.


The Team India victory parade will take place between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, an official told the news agency on Wednesday.



Given the expected large audience for the Team India winning parade, police are taking all precautions to avoid any mishaps, the officer added. Adequate security will be deployed along Marine Drive from Marine Drive between Nariman Point and Wankhede Stadium.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team arrived in New Delhi from Barbados on Thursday. Fans had lined up outside the airport to welcome the players, despite the rain and heavy security that kept them at a distance.

The departure from Barbados was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. "The team will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai for a ceremony," said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

"There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus, and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of Rs 125 crore as announced," he added.

India won their second T20 World Cup, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC championship was the Champions Trophy, which they won in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

