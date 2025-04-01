Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Temporary water booths set up at 25 locations in Thane Municipal Corporation area

Temporary water booths set up at 25 locations in Thane Municipal Corporation area

Updated on: 01 April,2025 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Due to increasing urbanisation, rising city temperatures pose a significant challenge. To address this, a Comprehensive Heat Action Plan for Thane was developed last year. This plan was jointly prepared by the Maharashtra Government, civic body, and the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water

Temporary water booths set up at 25 locations in Thane Municipal Corporation area

Thane Municipal Corporation. File pic

Listen to this article
Temporary water booths set up at 25 locations in Thane Municipal Corporation area
x
00:00

To tackle the intensifying summer heat, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated the setting up of water booths at 25 locations across areas under its jurisdiction with the support of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).


Accordingly, organisations such as YES Charitable Trust, JVM Charitable Foundation, and Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth have actively participated in this initiative. The campaign was launched on Tuesday with the inauguration of a water booth under the SATIS bridge at Thane Station.


The civic body said that owing to increasing urbanisation, the city is experiencing a rise in temperatures. To address this, a Comprehensive Heat Action Plan for Thane was developed last year. This plan was jointly prepared by the Government of Maharashtra, TMC, and the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water. In line with this strategy, TMC remains vigilant in tackling heat waves. Following the directives of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, widespread public awareness campaigns are also being conducted.


As per Rao’s instructions, water booths have been set up this year, similar to last year. Responding to TMC’s appeal, these facilities have been arranged through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. At these 25 locations, large water containers and glasses have been provided, and the partner organisations will ensure daily refilling with clean drinking water, informed Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan. Citizens are encouraged to utilise this service and to help maintain cleanliness and proper management of the water booths in their respective localities.

The 25 water booth locations include:

Thane Station, Kopri Bridge, Ice Factory, Ashar IT Park, Kisan Nagar School, MIDC-Ambika Nagar No. 3, Padwal Nagar, Hajuri Village, Passport Office Bus Stop, Teen Haath Naka, Kolshet Road Naka, Balkum Naka, Majiwada Naka, Kalwa Station Road, 90 Feet Road-Kharegaon, Kalwa Naka-Datta Mandir, Kausa Lake, Wafa Park, Amrut Nagar Police Chowki-Mumbra, Lokmanya Depot, Behind Central Jail-Rabodi, Court Naka, Vartak Nagar Naka, Shastri Nagar Naka, and Balkum.

Thane civic body appeals for preservation of lakes in district

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recently organised a lecture titled "Lakes of Thane" and appealed to the citizens to help in preservation of lakes in the district, an official statement said.

It said that as part of its ongoing 'Thought Leadership Lecture Series', a lecture was delivered by Nutan Bandekar, the author of the book Mukkam Post Talav and the Principal of a school under the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Bandekar highlighted the responsibility of preserving and protecting the lakes of Thane for current and future generations, it said.

During the lecture, Bandekar discussed the different types of lakes, the signs of healthy and unhealthy lakes, and the importance of lakes in the ecological food chain.

She highlighted that more than 60 lakes in Thane and surrounding areas have been recorded since the Shilahara period. Currently, 42 of these lakes still exist, she added.

Bandekar explained that each lake, as well as the surrounding areas, needs to be studied and understood in depth.

She encouraged the audience to take care of these lakes and stay aware of their condition and also warned against throwing waste, fish, or food into the lakes, as it harms the ecosystem, the statement said.

Bandekar also presented a visual representation of the lakes, from Masunda Lake to the CP Tank in Wagle Estate.

Information was shared about the "Maza Talav" campaign, which is being carried out in coordination with the Thane Municipal Corporation and the Environmental Awareness Forum.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane mumbai news news Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra Mumbai water

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK