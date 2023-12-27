Breaking News
Ten lakh vehicles will head for Mumbai on January 20: Maratha quota activist Jarange

Updated on: 27 December,2023 05:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maratha quota stir leader Manoj Jarange announced another hunger strike to press the demand for reservation

Manoj Jarange has threatened a third hunger strike. File pic

Around ten lakh vehicles carrying the provisions needed for the agitators will head for Mumbai on January 20, Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange said on Tuesday. Jarange has announced that he would launch another hunger strike, his third, to press the demand for reservation for the Maratha community in Mumbai from January 20.


“Some ten lakh vehicles will head for Mumbai, carrying things that we will need. People from nearby districts will come to Antarwali Sarati (his village in Jalna district) and we will start walking towards Mumbai,” he told a news channel while talking about preparations for the new round of the agitation. “The Maratha community will go (to Mumbai) in groups. Each group will have 30 to 40 thousand people,” he added.


Pro-Vidarbha state activists to launch indefinite hunger strike from Dec 27
Leaders of Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS) will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in Nagpur on Wednesday demanding the creation of a separate Vidarbha state, a party leader said. Six leaders of VRAS will launch the hunger strike, former MLA Wamanrao Chatap told reporters. “We want a separate Vidarbha state to come into existence before December 31, 2023. The Union government should grant statehood to Vidarbha under section 3 of the Constitution,” he said.


Jan 20
The day the vehicles of agitators will head for Mumbai

