Thane: 15-year-old student's wrist fractured after being caned, cops serve notice to teacher

Days after a private school teacher in Titwala town area was booked for allegedly canning a 15-year-old school boy that led to a fractured hand, the Kalyan taluka police served a notice to the woman teacher, as per the law, a police officer from Kalyan Taluka Police said on Monday.
Speaking to mid-day.com, Senior Inspector Raju Vanjari of Kalyan taluka police said, "Action is being taken as per law, no arrest has been made yet but a notice has been served to the accused."
According to the FIR that was registered on August 27, the class 10 boy told the police that on August 26, at around 12pm he along with some of his friends had gone to the washroom when a fellow student who was present there was accidentally pushed that led to a quarrel between the two. The boy who was pushed later went on to complain to the teacher.
He told the police that the boy first confronted him and one of his friends and later complained to the teacher who teaches maths in school. The teacher then called the victim and canned him on his wrist. At around 12:30 pm when school got over, he reached home and told his parents about being in pain who took him to the doctor. The doctor suggested an X-ray be done and the X-ray results showed that the victim's wrist had been fractured.
The boy along with his parents later reached out to the police and based on the complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code," the police said.
Reportedly, following the incident, the school management has also launched a parallel probe in the matter and has been conducting an enquiry into the case.