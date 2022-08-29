Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy temple idols

Updated on: 29 August,2022 06:06 PM IST  |  Aligarh
PTI

The youth entered the temple near Rasasal Gung police chowki late on Sunday night and tried to damage some idols

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 25-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly attempting to damage the idols kept in a temple here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.


The youth entered the temple near Rasasal Gung police chowki late on Sunday night and tried to damage some idols, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

As soon as an alert was sounded, a police patrol party rushed to the spot and nabbed the culprit, the SSP said, adding that security has been tightened in the area.

According to locals the police party rushed to the spot and arrested the person after identifying the culprit with the help of CCTV footage.

The arrested person has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 452 and section 427 and interrogations are on.

india uttar pradesh national news

