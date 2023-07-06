Breaking News
Thane: 28-year-old woman ends life by jumping into lake

Updated on: 06 July,2023 11:38 AM IST  |  Thane
The woman, resident of Khartan road area, jumped into the Masunda lake in Thane

A 28-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.


The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.


The woman, resident of Khartan road area, jumped into the Masunda lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.


After being alerted by locals, local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot. Some people had already pulled the woman out of the lake by then, the official told PTI.

The woman's relatives then rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it, the official told PTI.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old worker died after an iron rod fell on him at a construction site and pierced through his body in Maharashtra's Thane district, police officials told PTI on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 1 in Badlapur area and the police on Wednesday registered a case against an unnamed contractor under Indian Penal Code Section 304-A (causing death by negligence), an official from Badlapur police station told PTI.

The victim was working at the construction site where some workers were lifting iron rods from a duct to upper floors, he said.

One of the rods accidentally fell on the victim and pierced through his body. The other workers present there pulled out the rod and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official told PTI.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death but after receiving the autopsy report, converted it into a case against the contractor of causing death by negligence, he said.

The police said the contractor had not provided personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the workers and not taken any precaution for their safety, leading to the accident and death of the worker.

No one has been arrested so far, the official said, adding a probe was underway into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

