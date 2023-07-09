Thane: 30-year-old man sentenced to 3 years RI for attacking friend

A Thane district court sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempting to murder his friend

Principal district judge Abhay J Mantri found the accused Disok Rajan Nadar guilty of attacking his friend.

The district judge in the order sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Anil Ladvanjari told the court, "The accused picked a quarrel with the victim on the night of June 23, 2021 and stabbed him with a knife several times."

The victim managed to escape and saved himself.

(with inputs from PTI)