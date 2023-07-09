Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 30 year old man sentenced to 3 years RI for attacking friend

Thane: 30-year-old man sentenced to 3 years RI for attacking friend

Updated on: 09 July,2023 07:42 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A Thane district court sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempting to murder his friend

Thane: 30-year-old man sentenced to 3 years RI for attacking friend

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: 30-year-old man sentenced to 3 years RI for attacking friend
x
00:00

A Thane district court sentenced a 30-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempting to murder his friend.


Principal district judge Abhay J Mantri found the accused Disok Rajan Nadar guilty of attacking his friend.


The district judge in the order sentenced the accused to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.


Additional public prosecutor Anil Ladvanjari told the court, "The accused picked a quarrel with the victim on the night of June 23, 2021 and stabbed him with a knife several times."

The victim managed to escape and saved himself.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK