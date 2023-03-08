Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 40 year old man held for setting wife on fire

Thane: 40-year-old man held for setting wife on fire

Updated on: 08 March,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The woman, who is admitted to a civic hospital, told the police that her husband wanted to drive her out of their home at Nalasopara

Thane: 40-year-old man held for setting wife on fire

Representative Image


A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife by setting her afire, an official said on Tuesday.


The woman, who is admitted to a civic hospital, told the police that her husband wanted to drive her out of their home at Nalasopara, the official said.



Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman’s live wire bait for thief kills teen neighbour


When the woman did not agree to leave the home, the man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze on Monday evening, the official said.

The station house officer at Tulinj police station said the man has been booked for attempt to murder, adding that the motive behind the crime is still being probed. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra palghar nalasopara

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK