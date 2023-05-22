Breaking News
Thane 51 year old man cheated of Rs 524 lakh on promise of medicine business

Thane: 51-year-old man cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh on promise of medicine business

Updated on: 22 May,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

A 51-year-old Thane man has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based man who offered to arrange a medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways

A 51-year-old Thane man has allegedly been cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based man who offered to arrange a medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways. The victim filed a police complaint on Saturday.


The 51-year-old victim had earlier worked as an accountant with a hospitality firm but became jobless during the coronavirus pandemic.



"The victim got to know from one of his acquittances that a person from Delhi was arranging for some business," said an official from Navghar police station.


"The accused allegedly offered medicine distribution business with the Indian Railways to the victim and took Rs 12.79 lakh from him between February 2021 and July 2022," he said.

"Later, the accused did not fulfill the promise and returned Rs 7.55 lakh to the victim, but failed to pay the balance amount," the official added.

Based on the complaint filed, the Navghar police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating).

According to the police official, no arrest has been made so far.

