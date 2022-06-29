Breaking News
Thane: 52-year-old man killed, wife injured in building collapse in Kalyan

Updated on: 29 June,2022 03:05 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed around 6.15 am, and the couple was the only residents of the building located in the Rambaug area

KDMC contract workers clearing debris from the building collapsed site. Pic/Satej Shinde


A 52-year-old man was killed and his wife severely injured when a building collapsed in Kalyan on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

The ground-plus-two-storey structure collapsed around 6.15 am, and the couple was the only residents of the building located in the Rambaug area, the official from the civic fire station said.




"Firemen rushed to the scene and extricated the couple trapped in the debris," he said.

"The body of Suryakant Kakad was pulled out of the rubble, while his 50-year-old wife, who was injured, was rushed to a hospital," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

