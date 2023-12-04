Thane: 55-year-old man found dead inside a well

As soon as the information about the death was received, a team from Kalwa police reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for post-mortem

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a well in the Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

As soon as the information about the death was received, a team from Kalwa police reached the spot and took custody of the body before sending it for post-mortem, reported ANI.

"We have registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said, reported ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Saturday, a 62-year-old man was found dead at Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover near the Kalwa area of Thane, reported ANI.

"The body of the deceased was recovered in Retibandar Creek under the Mumbai-Nashik flyover, near Kharegaon toll naka in the Kalwa area of Thane," an official of Thane Municipal Corporation said, reported ANI.

The Narpoli police officers reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem, the officials informed, reported ANI.

In another case, the body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said, reported news agency PTI.

Local firemen received an alert about the body spotted in the creek near Kharigaon toll naka in the morning, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said, reported PTI.

The body of a man in his early 60s was fished out by firemen and RDMC personnel, and was sent to a government hospital in Bhiwandi for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide. The police have registered an accidental death report, and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased, the official said, reported PTI.

Earlier, the body of an unidentified man was found in a well in Thane city of Maharashtra on November 29 morning, civic officials said, reported PTI.

A police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide and are conducting a probe into it, reported PTI.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said they were alerted at 4.57 am about the body being spotted in the well in Shiv Mandir locality of Kapurbawdi area, reported PTI.

Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the man, believed to be in the age group of 45 to 50 years, the official said, reported PTI.

The police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)