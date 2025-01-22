After receiving information, the woman's family members, including her daughter-in-law, cousins and nephews, visited the hospital here on Friday and met her for the first time in 30 years.

Thane Mental Hospital. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Thane Mental Hospital staff reunites 80-year-old woman with family after three decades x 00:00

An 80-year-old woman, who went missing from her home in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district 30 years ago, has been reunited with her family due to efforts made by Thane Mental Hospital staff, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official, the woman's 13-year-old son tragically died due to an electric shock after climbing a tamarind tree, three decades ago.

Thane Mental Hospital's superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik said that the woman, overcome with grief and unable to cope up with the loss, left her home in a distressed state and went missing.

Upon reaching Nashik, she wandered in the Panchvati locality for years. Two years ago, the Nashik police found her in a deteriorated physical and mental condition, PTI stated.

After realising that she had a memory loss, they shifted her to the Thane Mental Hospital for care and treatment, the official said.

The medical team provided her comprehensive treatment at the hospital and as she started showing signs of improvement, the team began working to establish her identity and locate her family.

Dr. Mulik stated that the process was challenging as the woman's recollections of her past were vague and fragmented.

Despite not much success initially, the hospital staff gradually pieced together clues about her hometown, contacted the police in Ahmednagar, located about 250 km from Thane, and traced her relatives there, the official said.

After receiving information, the woman's family members, including her daughter-in-law, cousins and nephews, visited the hospital here on January 17 and met her for the first time in 30 years.

"We are deeply touched by the extraordinary care and dedication of the medical team," a family member said.

The family has taken the woman back to Ahmednagar. "Seeing the family together again is our greatest reward," Dr Mulik said.

Mumbai-Jaipur train firing: Court orders ex-RPF constable be referred to Thane mental hospital

A court on Tuesday ordered former RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, accused in the Mumbai-Jaipur train firing case, to be referred to the Thane mental hospital for medical examination after Akola prison authorities informed it that he was suffering from a mental disorder, reported the PTI.

The court said that the accused would be lodged in Thane jail during his medical examination.

Chetansinh Chaudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station on July 31, 2023.

He is currently lodged in Akola jail, about 550 km from Mumbai.

The Akola prison authorities had informed the court that Chetansinh Chaudhary was suffering from a mental disorder and needed to be shifted to a hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra for further treatment, as per the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI )