Thane Mental Hospital staff reunites 80-year-old woman with family after three decades

Updated on: 22 January,2025 12:11 PM IST  |  Thane
After receiving information, the woman's family members, including her daughter-in-law, cousins and nephews, visited the hospital here on Friday and met her for the first time in 30 years.

Thane Mental Hospital. File Pic/Atul Kamble

An 80-year-old woman, who went missing from her home in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district 30 years ago, has been reunited with her family due to efforts made by Thane Mental Hospital staff, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.


According to an official, the woman's 13-year-old son tragically died due to an electric shock after climbing a tamarind tree, three decades ago.


Thane Mental Hospital's superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik said that the woman, overcome with grief and unable to cope up with the loss, left her home in a distressed state and went missing.


Upon reaching Nashik, she wandered in the Panchvati locality for years. Two years ago, the Nashik police found her in a deteriorated physical and mental condition, PTI stated. 

After realising that she had a memory loss, they shifted her to the Thane Mental Hospital for care and treatment, the official said.

The medical team provided her comprehensive treatment at the hospital and as she started showing signs of improvement, the team began working to establish her identity and locate her family.

Dr. Mulik stated that the process was challenging as the woman's recollections of her past were vague and fragmented. 

Despite not much success initially, the hospital staff gradually pieced together clues about her hometown, contacted the police in Ahmednagar, located about 250 km from Thane, and traced her relatives there, the official said.

After receiving information, the woman's family members, including her daughter-in-law, cousins and nephews, visited the hospital here on January 17 and met her for the first time in 30 years.

"We are deeply touched by the extraordinary care and dedication of the medical team," a family member said.

The family has taken the woman back to Ahmednagar. "Seeing the family together again is our greatest reward," Dr Mulik said. 

