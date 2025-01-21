A collision between an autorickshaw and a container truck on Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Nashik district claimed three lives, including a four-year-old girl, and left two others seriously injured, police said.

Representational Pic

Three individuals, including a four-year-old girl, tragically lost their lives, and two others sustained severe injuries in an autorickshaw accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday evening along the Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Igatpuri taluka. According to officials, the autorickshaw collided head-on with a container truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that it claimed the life of the auto driver, Amol Vinayak Ghuge, 25, on the spot.

Ghuge’s young daughter, Swara, and another passenger, Martand Piraji Awad, 60, succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital, as per PTI reports. The two remaining passengers of the autorickshaw sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment. Their current condition remains unknown, the police stated.

Authorities have detained the driver of the container truck, who is believed to be responsible for the collision. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Investigators are looking into whether negligence or over-speeding was a factor in the accident.

“The accident highlights the importance of ensuring road safety on this busy stretch of the Sinnar-Ghoti Road,” an official remarked. Local residents have also raised concerns about the frequent accidents on this route, attributing them to reckless driving and poor road infrastructure.

This tragedy has left the family and the Igatpuri community in mourning. Villagers and family members of the deceased have gathered to express their grief and demand strict action against the truck driver.

The police are currently recording statements from witnesses and conducting further investigations to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash. Meanwhile, appeals for safer driving practices and better traffic regulation in the area have resurfaced following the incident.

The Sinnar-Ghoti Road is a key route in the Nashik district, frequently used by heavy vehicles and local commuters, making it prone to accidents. As per PTI reports, the authorities have assured stricter monitoring of this route to prevent further mishaps.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the need for vigilance and adherence to traffic norms to avoid such devastating accidents.

(With inputs from PTI)