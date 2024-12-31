Breaking News
Express trains to not stop at steep Igatpuri and Khandala Ghats in Maharashtra

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The Central Railway is installing Speed Sensing Devices, a type of Speed Governor, in trains so that train speeds can be controlled and will not exceed the set parameters

Express trains to not stop at steep Igatpuri and Khandala Ghats in Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Express trains to not stop at steep Igatpuri and Khandala Ghats in Maharashtra
Now, express trains will not stop in the steep Igatpuri and Khandala Ghats in Maharashtra, the officials said.


The Central Railway is installing Speed Sensing Devices, a type of Speed Governor, in trains so that train speeds can be controlled and will not exceed the set parameters.


"Why do trains halt in the Ghats? Because there is fear that they will exceed certain speed limits which are paramount for safety while negotiating the Ghats, especially when the train full of passengers is on the downward gradient. To handle this, there are halts at several locations. To avoid these halta, we intend to install Speed Sensing Devices in trains so if the train exceeds a particular speed limit, it will automatically come to a halt," outgoing Divisional Railway Manger Rajneesh Goyal said.


"We are wasting 10 to 15 minutes in Ghats by such unnecessary halts. Once this is done, there will not be any need for trains to halt anywhere and the system keeps running. We will save precious time while doing this and also immensely help suburban railways to maintain punctuality," he added.

central railway khandala mumbai trains indian railways maharashtra India news

