Thane: Achieved 32 pc of annual tax target in 3 months, says TMC chief

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected 32 per cent of its targeted taxes for this financial year in the first three months.

In the first quarter of the current financial year 2023-24, the Thane Municipal Corporation collected Rs 253.86 crore in taxes.

Last year in 2022-23, in the same period the civic body had collected Rs 185.86 crore.

Thane Municipal Comissioner Abhijit Bangar attributed the higher collection to the 10 per cent rebate that they had offered in the payment of the full year's taxes in advance. "The rebate has now been extended till June 30," said Abhijit Bangar.

Another senior official said that the tax collection in 2022-23 stood at Rs 752 crore.

"This year, the target is Rs 800 crore," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)