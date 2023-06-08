Thane: In just 66 days, TMC collects record property tax of Rs 200 crore

Thanekar's unprecedented response to property tax payment is commendable, said Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday said that it has collected a record property tax of Rs 200 crore in just 66 days.

Thanekar's unprecedented response to property tax payment is commendable, said Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

"The TMC had prepared the payments for the current (2023-24) financial year on April 1, 2023, and informed the citizens through SMS. An updated facility for downloading, printing, and online payment of property tax was provided through this SMS. The citizens gave a spontaneous response to this," Bangar added.

According to the civic body, to facilitate the payment of property tax to the citizens, initiated tax collection centres in all ward committee offices and the said centres are open during office hours and on public holidays. An appeal was made regarding the payment of tax by ensuring that the said property payments have been received or not. The property tax department of Thane Municipal Corporation has been given a recovery target of Rs 900 crore this year.

"In the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the property tax collection department has collected property tax amounting to Rs 200 crore. Last year on June 7, Rs 108.35 crore was recovered. Compared to that, this year the increased recovery of Rs92.22 crores is 90 per cent. A total of 1,51,536 property owners have paid tax so far this year," Thane Municipal Commissioner said.

"Also, the highest tax payment of Rs 66.04 crore has been made in the Majiwada-Manpada area. While the lowest tax payment of Rs 7.16 crore is in the Mumbra area," he added.

Recovery of property tax

The civic body said that citizens have been made available online for property-related facilities. In this, taxpayers will be able to use all the facilities related to property tax from their homes.

Property tax collection centres have been started in all ward offices of Thane Municipal Corporation. Property owners can pay property tax at these centres from Monday to Saturday. Citizens can download the computerized copy of their payment from propertytax.thanecity.gov.in or from the collection center at the ward office, the TMC said.