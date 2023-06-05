Thane: Iron rod falls from workers hand, pierces car roof and misses driver by inches

According to police sources, the incident took place on Monday morning at around 10:15 am, when an Eco car was passing below a bridge near Bharat Petrol Pump at Teen Hath Naka in Thane (west)

The iron rod pierced the car roof. Pic/sources/Anurag Kamble

In an extremely close call, a driver and three passengers of a car in Thane, Maharashtra were left unhurt in an horrific incident on Monday. An iron rod slipped from a worker's hand and pierced through a car missing the driver of the vehicle by just a few inches. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Monday morning at around 10:15 am, when an Eco car was passing below a bridge near Bharat Petrol Pump at Teen Hath Naka in Thane (west). A rod allegedly slipped from a worker's hand and pierced through the roof of the vehicle. The rod nearly missed the driver and the passengers in the car. At the time of the incident, there were three passengers in the car. The impact of the rod that fell on the car was such that the rod pierced through the roof and missed the driver by only a few inches.

Sources added, the car driver identified as Jitendra Yadav, was on his way to Kolshet from Bhandup when the incident happened. He immediately stopped the car and informed a traffic cop about the incident. The Traffic police and the Wagle Estate police in Thane rushed to the spot. The Traffic Police officials informed the Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster control room about the incident.

"During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the iron rod slipped from the hand of a worker at the Metro site. There are no injuries to any of the occupants of the car," said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The TMC officials have informed Metro officials about the incident and have instructed them to take necessary safety precautions.

