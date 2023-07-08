Thane: Activist takes on ‘illegal’ turf clubs threatening Yeoor

The alleged illegal clubs remain open till late at night in Yeoor, causing significant light and noise pollution which results in several environmental issues

Turf clubs operating in Eco Sensitive Zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The illegal turf clubs operating at Yeoor in the Eco Sensitive Zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation, have become a cause for concern. These clubs remain open till late at night, causing significant light and noise pollution. Environmentalist Rohit Joshi, based in Thane, has taken the matter into his own hands and is filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court.

Joshi alleges that the operation of these turf clubs in a forested area has resulted in numerous environmental issues, including habitat destruction, wildlife displacement, habitat fragmentation, human-wildlife conflict, noise and light pollution, pollution and waste problems, and negative impacts on local communities. He emphasises the importance of balancing recreational activities with the conservation of natural ecosystems and the well-being of wildlife and local residents for sustainable development.

Vehicular movement after dark in Yeoor

“The Thane Municipal Corporation has admitted on record that the turf clubs in Yeoor are operating illegally; however, they have failed to take any action to demolish them. Environmentalists and the local tribal community have repeatedly urged the corporation to address this issue, but their pleas have been neglected. ” Joshi said.

Due to the political and commercial pressure faced by the Yeoor Range, Pawan Sharma, the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, highlights the serious threats posed to wildlife in the area. “Activities such as the use of bright lights, excessive noise, and public movement disturb the entire habitat, including its resident animals, birds, reptiles, and other organisms, as well as the flora. Air, water, and noise pollution are significant concerns that need to be addressed through the restriction, regulation, and restraint of certain activities.” Sharma said.

It is important to note that multiple authorities have jurisdiction in this area, including the forest department, the municipal corporation, private ownership, tribal communities, and revenue land. The forest department alone is unable to effectively address this issue due to the complex jurisdictional situation.

Over the years, Yeoor has gained significant commercial value, with the entry of new businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels, and turf clubs that keep appearing or reappearing in the area. Unfortunately, the true value of Yeoor as a wildlife habitat and part of the national park is diminishing, as it is being considered primarily as a vacation, party, and social gathering spot. It is crucial for people to understand the sensitivity of this zone and prioritise its conservation.