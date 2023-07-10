Thane: Autorickshaw driver injured as tree falls on two vehicles

A huge tree fell on a car and an autorickshaw at around 9.30 pm in Khopat locality. He has been admitted to Kalwa civic hospital

An autorickshaw driver was injured in a tree fall incident on Sunday night in Thane city of Maharashtra, civic officials told news agency PTI.

A huge tree fell on a car and an autorickshaw at around 9.30 pm in Khopat locality. He has been admitted to Kalwa civic hospital, the official said.

Meanwhile, two cars fell into a pit on the premises of a housing society in Thane city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, leaving two persons injured, an official told PTI.

A Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official told PTI the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm when a car dashed against another car parked in a housing complex. Due to the impact, both the cars broke past the barrier and fell into a pit, which was dug for some construction work.

Two persons in both cars sustained serious injuries. They were rescued by local people and rushed to a hospital, the official added.

In another incident, the conductor of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a woman passenger were injured after their vehicle rammed into a container in Thane city of the state on Saturday morning, officials told PTI.

The bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Thane when it met with the accident opposite a mall on the Mumbai-Nashik highway, they said.

"The MSRTC bus hit the container around 6 am. A 41-year-old woman passenger and the bus conductor, 38, suffered fractures in their legs in the accident and they were admitted to Kalwa civil hospital, where they are being treated," a police official told PTI.

Nine passengers, including four women, were traveling in the bus when the accident occurred, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the accident and a video showing its condition surfaced on social media.

The driver of the container fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

Traffic on the highway was affected for quite some time following the accident.

MSRTC's Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said officials and staff of the corporation were at the spot. Kapurbawdi police are probing the case.

