Thane: Boy loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A 12-year-old boy lost his hearing after he was allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station, an official said.

Also Read: Thane: Upset over hair cut short, 13-year-old ends life

The alleged incident took place on March 31, when the accused teacher hit the boy hard on his ear for not doing his homework. The child returned home crying and informed his parents, he said.

The boy developed swelling in his inner year and was unable to hear properly, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.