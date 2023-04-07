Breaking News
Thane: Boy loses hearing after beating from tuition teacher; case registered

Updated on: 07 April,2023 01:50 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 12-year-old boy lost his hearing after he was allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.


An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at Bhayandar police station, an official said.



The alleged incident took place on March 31, when the accused teacher hit the boy hard on his ear for not doing his homework. The child returned home crying and informed his parents, he said.

The boy developed swelling in his inner year and was unable to hear properly, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far. 

