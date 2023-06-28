Breaking News
Thane: Case registered against couple for duping two persons of Rs 30 lakh

Updated on: 28 June,2023 01:37 PM IST  |  Thane
According to the station house officer of Kadakpada police station in Kalyan, accused Vishant Vishwas Bhoir and Pooja Vishant Bhoir ran a company named M/s Sai Advisory and Investments

The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against a couple for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 30 lakh with the promise of high returns, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.


According to the station house officer of Kadakpada police station in Kalyan, accused Vishant Vishwas Bhoir and Pooja Vishant Bhoir ran a company named M/s Sai Advisory and Investments, reported PTI.


Between December 2022 and April 2023, they allegedly collected Rs 30 lakh from two persons assuring them of 10 per cent returns on their investments every week, the official told PTI.


However, the accused neither paid the investors any returns nor gave back the principal amounts. They were first evasive and later remained unreachable, said the official quoting the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday.

A probe is on and no arrests have been made yet, the official said.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly attempting to grab land of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district and extort money from its management, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The school management approached the Kalwa police here on Tuesday with a complaint alleging the accused started digging work in the school premises on September 29, 2022 under the pretext of taking up construction of chawls (tenements) and rent them out, the official from Kalwa police station told PTI.

When the management objected to it, the accused allegedly ransacked the school property and also tried to extort money from the management to allow it to run the institution, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against six persons under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official told PTI.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

In another incident, two officials of a village in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 27,000 from a contractor for clearing his dues, an official from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) told PTI.

A village development officer and a woman sarpanch have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

