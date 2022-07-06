Breaking News
Thane city records 105 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.16 per cent

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With the addition of these cases on Tuesday, there are 1,391 active cases in the city now

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 105 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Thane city, taking its infection tally to 1,91,674, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 5.

With the addition of these cases on Tuesday, there are 1,391 active cases in the city now.




There was no fatality on July 5 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,137.


As per the bulletin, 521 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,88,146. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, up from 1,515 the previous day, and six fatalities, taking the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 97.89 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6.39 per cent. It also revealed that the number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 8,21,78,511, including 35,664 during the day.

