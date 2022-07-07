Breaking News
Thane city records 137 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.20 per cent

Updated on: 07 July,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the city currently has 1,312 active Covid-19 cases

Thane city records 137 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 98.20 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Thane city reported 137 new Covid-19 cases, raising its infection tally to 1,91,811, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 6.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the city currently has 1,312 active Covid-19 cases. The Covid-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 2,137.




As per the bulletin, 216 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,88,362. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.20 per cent.


Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,142 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 695 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, taking the tally to 79,93,051 and the toll to 1,47,956, the health department said.

The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.85 per cent. With 3,974 patients recovering from Covid-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the overall count of recoveries has risen to 78,25,114. The recovery rate in the state is 97.90 per cent.

