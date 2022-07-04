Thane city records 183 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.89 per cent

With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 1,903 active cases in the city now

As many as 183 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Thane city, taking its infection tally to 1,91,473, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 3.

With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 1,903 active cases in the city now.

There was no fatality on July 3 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,137.

As per the bulletin, 266 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,87,433. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,962 Covid-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 and the Covid-19 death toll to 1,47,940.