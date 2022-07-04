Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde asks Covid-19 task force to continue its work
Sena changes its chief whip in Lok Sabha; Rajan Vichare replaces Bhavana Gawali
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Maharashtra: 12 of 18 Sena MPs will join our camp, claims MLA of Shinde group
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane city records 183 new Covid 19 cases recovery rate at 9789 per cent

Thane city records 183 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.89 per cent

Updated on: 04 July,2022 01:18 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 1,903 active cases in the city now

Thane city records 183 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.89 per cent

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 183 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Thane city, taking its infection tally to 1,91,473, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 3.

With the addition of these cases on Sunday, there are 1,903 active cases in the city now.




There was no fatality on July 3 and the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 2,137.


As per the bulletin, 266 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,87,433. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.89 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,962 Covid-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 and the Covid-19 death toll to 1,47,940.

maharashtra Coronavirus news thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK