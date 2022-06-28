Breaking News
Mumbai: 12 rescued, 10 feared trapped after building collapses in Kurla's Naik Nagar Society
Maharashtra political crisis: Aaditya Thackeray likely to hold a big rally in Goregaon on June 29
Maharashtra political crisis: Relief from disqualification for Shiv Sena rebels till July 12
Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols
Harbour trains can now cross Mahim station at 50 kmph
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane city records 224 new Covid 19 cases recovery rate at 9763 per cent

Thane city records 224 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.63 per cent

Updated on: 28 June,2022 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the addition of these cases on Monday, there are 2,368 active cases in the city now

Thane city records 224 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.63 per cent

File Pic


As many as 224 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane city, taking the tally of infections to 1,90,208, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 27.

With the addition of these cases on Monday, there are 2,368 active cases in the city now.




One death was also reported, raising the Covid-19 toll in the city to 2,133.


As per the bulletin, 234 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,85,707. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on June 27 reported 2,369 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai, taking the overall tally in the state to 79,65,035 and the toll to 1,47,910.

With the discharge of 1,402 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stood at 77,91,555, leaving the state with 25,570 active cases.

thane maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK