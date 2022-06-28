Thane city records 224 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.63 per cent

With the addition of these cases on Monday, there are 2,368 active cases in the city now

File Pic

As many as 224 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane city, taking the tally of infections to 1,90,208, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on June 27.

One death was also reported, raising the Covid-19 toll in the city to 2,133.

As per the bulletin, 234 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,85,707. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 97.63 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on June 27 reported 2,369 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, all of which took place in Mumbai, taking the overall tally in the state to 79,65,035 and the toll to 1,47,910.

With the discharge of 1,402 persons in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stood at 77,91,555, leaving the state with 25,570 active cases.