Thane city records 46 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 486

With the addition of 46 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Thane city rose to 1,92,488, according to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 16.

With the addition of the new cases on Saturday, Thane currently has 486 active Covid-19 cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 2,140 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day.

As per the bulletin, 93 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,89,862. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,382 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The caseload in the state rose to 80,17,205, and death toll reached 1,48,023.

As many as 40,128 people were tested for the virus during the day, taking the total of samples tested so far to 8,25,99,520. Also, 2,853 patients recovered from the infection, taking the tally of recoveries to 78,53,661. There are 15,521 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now.