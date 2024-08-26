Breaking News
Thane civic body announces 24-hour water cut for maintenance on August 28

Updated on: 26 August,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  Thane
Residents may suffer reduced water pressure for one to two days after the shutdown until the regular water supply has been restored, the TMC said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has declared a 24-hour water service outage in many portions of the city on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The shutdown, which will begin at 9:00 am and last until 9:00 am the next day, is required for the STEM Authority's daily maintenance and repair work.


"Thane Municipal Corporation. Water supply by STEM Authority on Wednesday, 28/08/2024, at 9:00 a.m. will be shut down for 24 hours until Thursday at 9:00 a.m. for essential daily maintenance and repair work in their scheme. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation has planned to continue a one-time water supply in Thane city in a phased manner by planning its water supply scheme," the TMC notice read.



The shutdown will affect Ghodbunder Road, Pawar Nagar, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Kasarwadavali, Vijaygari, Vijay Park, Ram Mandir Road, Manpada, Tikujinewadi, Hiranandani Estate, Dhokali, Yashaswini Nagar, Manoramanagar, Majhiwada, Kapurbawdi, Soham Estate, Unnati, Surkurpada, Jaibhavani Nagar, and Mumbra Retibunder.


TMC has told locals that their water supply will be phased in, with a focus on Samtanagar, Ritupark, Siddheshwar, Akriti, Dosti, Viviana Mall, Vartaknagar, Rustomjee, Nehru Nagar, Kisan Nagar-2, Itnirti, Johnson, Jail, and Saket. However, the water supply to these places will be shut off on August 28, 2024, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Residents may suffer reduced water pressure for one to two days after the shutdown until the regular water supply has been restored. The TMC has urged citizens to stockpile water in advance and work with the corporation during this time.

"Due to this shutdown, there is a possibility of water supply at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until the water supply is restored to its previous level. However, the municipal corporation has appealed to citizens to store water properly and cooperate with the Thane Municipal Corporation," the civic agency said. 

Earlier this week, water supply in parts of Mumbai was hit after the main pipeline which supplies water from Tansa to the city burst at Powai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced a water cut as they undertook repair work which affected Andheri East, Bandra Terminal area, parts of Dharavi, Powai, and Bhandup.

