Thane civic body cracks down on water bill defaulters 4430 connections snapped
Thane civic body cracks down on water bill defaulters; 4430 connections snapped

Updated on: 28 March,2024 05:51 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Action to close tap connections will accelerate from April 1, said official communique from Thane civic body.

Thane Municipal Corporation office/ Pic/PTI

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched strict action against water bill defaulters, resulting in the removal of 4430 tap connections during the fiscal year 2023-24. Customers are advised to pay their bills as the deadline approaches to avoid being disconnected.


"Water supply department of Thane Municipal Corporation has taken action against defaulters of water bills and from April 2023 to March 2024 4430 tap connections have been broken. The last date for payment of water bill is 31st March," TMC said in their official communique. 


According to TMC officials, the last date for paying water bills is March 31. Failure to clear overdue dues and current invoices will result in disconnection beginning April 1. The corporation plans to recover a total of Rs 201 crore in water dues this fiscal year, with Rs 114 crore already collected.


"Customers who do not pay their dues and current bills will be disconnected from April 1," the TMC said and added, "Thane Municipal Corporation is expected to collect total water dues of Rs 201 crore in the financial year 2023-24. Rs 114 crores have been recovered so far. The administration has appealed to the customers who have not paid the dues and water payments for the current year to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation by paying all the payments by March 31."

To encourage prompt payment, TMC has given a 100 per cent administrative charge rebate for household tap connection holders who pay their outstanding bills along with the current year's bill by March 31, 2024. However, this scheme does not apply to commercial tap connection holders or those who have already paid.

"Household tap connection holders who will deposit their outstanding water bills by March 31, 2024, along with the current year's bill, will be given a 100 per cent rebate in administrative charges on the outstanding bill. This scheme does not apply to those who have already deposited their payments, as well as commercial tap connection holders," TMC said. 

The civic body said Mumbra has the most severed tap connections, with 905, followed by Kalwa at 796 and Naupada-Kopri at 682. Furthermore, recovery rates differ by ward committee, with Vartaknagar leading at 71.58 per cent and Diva at 36.85 per cent.

Water connections disconnected:

Mumbra - 905

Kalwa - 796

Naupada-Kopri - 682

Wagle Estate - 660

Diva - 553

Lokmanya - Savarkar Nagar - 398

Uthalsar - 283

Recovery of water bill dues (in %):

Vartaknagar - 71.58

Majiwada-Manpada - 66.61

Lokmanya - Savarkar Nagar - 65.97

Uthalsar - 64.24

Naupada-Kopari - 61.43

Mumbra - 50.62

Kalwa - 55.33

Wagle Estate- 39.81

Diva - 36.85

thane Thane Municipal Corporation kalwa mumbra mumbai news
