Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal bars, pubs after Maharashtra CM's directions

Pic/Thane Municipal Corporation

The officials said that the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city launched a drive to pull down illegal bars and pubs on Thursday, a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave directions to this effect in the wake of an incident of alleged consumption of drugs at a similar establishment in Pune, reported news agency PTI.

Till noon, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) razed at least five such illegal establishments in different localities of the city, an official told PTI.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde directed the municipal and police commissioners of Thane and neighbouring Mira Bhayandar township to pull down and bulldoze all illegal bars and pubs as well as properties engaged in drug-related activities in their jurisdictions.

As per his directions, TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao launched the demolition drive, reported PTI.

The Thane civic body's spokesperson said the drive will continue throughout the city as per the directives of the chief minister, reported PTI.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in view of the action. Bulldozers and JCB machines are engaged in the operation.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has said the consumption of narcotic drugs was leaving a bad impact on the younger generation and in order to curb it, stringent measures need to be taken, reported PTI.

Earlier this week, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started cracking down on unauthorised structures at pubs and bars in the city. The action was taken following timing-related violations at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar and alleged drug use at the establishment on Sunday.

The police have arrested eight persons, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel after the L3 pub was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the state excise department has arrested half a dozen waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor.

(With inputs from PTI)