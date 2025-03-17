A procession carrying a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a palkhi was taken out in the city. Horse riders, a Lezim troupe, groups demonstrating medieval-era games, and a band were a part of it

The Thane civic body took out a procession after offering tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Masunda Lake on Monday.

Listen to this article Thane Municipal Corporation pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) celebrated Shivaji Jayanti 2025 with great enthusiasm on Monday, March 17. The civic body had taken out a procession after offering tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Masunda Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode and Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on horseback at Masunda Lake.

The procession started from the lake and proceeded through Talav Pali, Tembhi Naka, Court Naka, Station Road, Siddhivinayak Temple, and Rango Bapuji Gupta Chowk.

The procession began with tributes offered to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a palkhi and included horse riders, a Lezim troupe, groups demonstrating medieval-era games, and a band. During the procession, former Deputy Mayor Pallavi Kadam, former Corporators Pawan Kadam and Sudhir Kokate, Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, Assistant Commissioner Sopan Bhaik, and other dignitaries participated in the celebrations.

Along the procession route, floral tributes were offered at the statues of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Court Naka, Dharmveer Anand Dighe at Tembhi Naka, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar at Talavpali. Members of Kalbhairav Krida Mandal and Jai Hanuman Krida Mandal presented demonstrations of the Shivaji-era games. The procession concluded with tributes offered to the statue of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar at Talavpali.

Additionally, as part of the Shiv Jayanti 2025 celebrations, floral tributes were offered at the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the late Narendra Ballal Hall in the TMC headquarters. On this occasion, former Corporator Sanjay Waghule, Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Deputy Commissioner Minal Palande, Legal Officer Makrand Kale, along with municipal officers, staff, and citizens were present.

My life is influenced by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the beloved deity of Maharashtra, according to the date. Every year, Maharaj's birth anniversary is celebrated according to the 'tithi' and date. There are also disputes over this. Actually, Maharaj's birth anniversary should be celebrated for 365 days, as Maharaj was such a transcendental man. But to celebrate 365 days means that one should take some lesson from the life of Shivaji Maharaj for 365 days and walk in daily life," he stated in a post on X.

According to the Hindu calendar, Shiv Jayanti 2025 falls on March 17. Accordingly, several events have been organised across Maharashtra to pay tributes to the Maratha warrior.

"My entire life is influenced by the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. So I am never touched by depression or negativity and I do not want to take any shortcuts for instant success. I speak my mind to what I think is right, and while doing this, I maintain a deep faith in my goal of building a Maharashtra. I hope to always receive inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to build a Maharashtra that the world will envy," the MNS chief said in a post on social media platform, X.

Thackeray further stated, "To dream of Swarajya at the age of 15, to chart its course, and to introduce its own currency, to reject the Persian language and create its own Marathi dictionary, to conquer forts one by one, to endure setbacks at a young age, and to never let the morale of his colleagues weaken, must have been a unique talent. There is a period in the middle of Maharaj's life where it seems to the casual observer that not much happens, but during that time, Maharaj planned a lot ahead. As our grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray used to say, when there is a storm outside, one should sit quietly inside and store up strength, and when there is peace outside, one should create one's own storm. Looking at Maharaj's life, one always wonders where this understanding came from at such a young age."

The MNS chief has also urged citizens to read the biographies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "While small setbacks or rejections can lead to depression in today's day and age, if everyone reads the biography of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at least once a year, they will realise how calmly Maharaj established the Swarajya even in such adverse circumstances," he wrote.