Representational Image

Thane: Cops arrest official, staffer of land records dept for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an official and a staffer of the land records department in Thane district in Maharashtra for demanding and accepting a Rs 2.70 lakh bribe from a man in exchange for completing his land-related work, officials said, PTI inputs.

As per PTI, the two accused were identified as Changdeo Mohalkar, Deputy Superintendent of the District Land Records Department and Shrikant Raote, who is posted as a surveyor, in the same office, they said.

"The accused initially demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.95 lakh to complete the pending task of measuring a plot. After that, the victim approached the Thane ACB and lodged a complaint," Deputy Superintendent of Police of the ACB (Thane), Dharmaraj Sonke, told PTI.

A few days later, the duo again demanded Rs 1 lakh, but agreed to accept Rs 75,000 from him. Accordingly, a trap was laid at their office on Wednesday evening and the duo was caught taking the money, he said, PTI reported.

A case under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against the duo at the Thane Nagar police station, the ACB said.

Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau registers case against 'police middleman' for seeking Rs 21 lakh bribe

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 21 lakh from a person, against whom the police had issued notices for questioning in a drugs case, officials said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, Kapil Changrani, allegedly acted as a middleman of two police personnel to demand the bribe, they said, reported PTI.

The first information report (FIR) was registered against him at the Sion police station in Mumbai on Friday under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The case has roots in a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police in July, wherein it seized drugs and arrested two persons. The police then issued two notices against a man, who is a complainant in the present case, for interrogation in the drug case. However, the complainant did not appear before them," ACB (Palghar) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dayanand Gawade, said in a release, reported PTI.

(With PTI inputs)