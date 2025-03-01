The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Pandurang Sagle (34), a constable with the Tulinj police station, and a vendor who accepted the bribe on his behalf on Friday, inspector Vijay Kawle of Thane ACB said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Cop, aide held for demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 in Thane district x 00:00

A police constable and his aide have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to permit him to sell narcotics in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Pandurang Sagle (34), a constable with the Tulinj police station, and a vendor who accepted the bribe on his behalf on Friday, inspector Vijay Kawle of Thane ACB said, reported PTI.

He said the accused constable allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant each month for allowing him to sell mephedrone.

The man approached the Thane ACB, following which a trap was laid, and the duo was caught.

Thane police sub-inspector arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A police sub-inspector (SI) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official stated on Sunday.

According to PTI, the accused officer, aged 34, was stationed at a police station in Bhiwandi town.

He had initially demanded a sum of Rs 80,000 from a complainant, promising that he would not be implicated in an ongoing case involving charges of attempt to murder and assault. However, he later lowered his demand to Rs 25,000, PTI reported.

The complainant, unwilling to comply with the illicit demand, approached the ACB, which subsequently arranged a sting operation.

As per PTI, the SI was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant on Saturday. Following his arrest, he has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Thane, Madhavi Rajekumbhar, confirmed the operation and stated that strict action would be taken against corruption within the police force.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts of the ACB to curb corrupt practices within law enforcement agencies.

According to PTI reports, the arrested officer is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine if he was involved in similar offences.

Authorities have urged the public to report instances of bribery and corruption to ensure transparency and accountability within the system.

The Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the SI has been charged, prescribes stringent punishments for public servants found guilty of accepting bribes. If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment along with a hefty fine.

(With inputs from PTI)