Thane: Court grants bail to man booked for culpable homicide, says pre-trial detention shouldn't be pre-trial sentence

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Thane
A court in Thane in Maharashtra has granted bail to a man from Navi Mumbai charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder observing a "pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence"

A court in Thane in Maharashtra has granted bail to a man from Navi Mumbai charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder observing a "pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence".


Thane additional sessions judge Rachna Tehera granted bail to the accused arrested in Rabale on October 27, 2022, recently.



The incident occurred during a drunken brawl outside a shop when the accused allegedly thrashed a 20-year-old man, resulting in his death, the prosecution said.

"Taking into consideration the facts of the case, and rival submissions made at the bar, it seems that the accused/ applicant is in custody since October 27, 2022. Bail is the rule. Jail is an exception. A pre-­trial detention should not be a pre­trial sentence," the judge noted in the order. 

