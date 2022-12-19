Thane Crime: Eight friends rape 16-year-old for 15 hours in Palghar

The minor’s boyfriend took her to a partially built bungalow at Kelva beach in Palghar where seven of his friends were already partying
The bungalow at Mauje Mahim in Palghar district. Pic/Hanif Patel
A 16-year-old girl was raped repeatedly for hours by her boyfriend and his seven friends at a partially built, abandoned bungalow at Kelva beach in Palghar district, the local police told mid-day on Sunday. The Satpati police have detained all the eight accused, aged 16-20 years, and said that the survivor is undergoing treatment at Sir JJ hospital.
The incident took place at a bungalow along the beach at Mahim area, where the main accused, the boyfriend, took the girl “to spend some time together” on Friday night. When they arrived at the bungalow, the girl saw seven more youngsters who were drinking alcohol and partying, cops said.
The couple went inside a bedroom and after some time, the boyfriend called all his friends inside and asked them to rape the girl, they added. The girl told the police that the accused took turns to rape her and assaulted her from 8 pm until 11 am on Saturday.
Around 2 pm, the girl received a call from her father and she told him about the assault. The father immediately informed the Satpati police, who traced the girl’s mobile phone location and rescued her.
They arrested all the eight accused and recovered dozens of alcohol bottles, and then sealed the bungalow. Cops told mid-day that the bungalow’s construction has been stuck for several years because of a dispute and youths use the property for partying.
Speaking with mid-day Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said, “We have detained all the accused, who were found in a drunken state, and rescued the girl from the bungalow at Mahim. The girl was gang-raped. The boyfriend is the main accused who broke the trust of the girl. We are investigating the incident further.”
The girl and the eight accused reside in the same area in the Palghar district, police officers said.
16
Day in December the incident took place