Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant

Maharashtra Cyber successfully recovered Rs 90 lakh lost in a whale phishing attack where a Bhiwandi-based travel agency was targeted. The agency’s accountant fell victim to cybercriminals who impersonated the firm’s owner via WhatsApp, pressuring him into transferring the amount in a single transaction.

Upon realising the fraud, the company promptly reported the case on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. “Maharashtra Cyber immediately took action, coordinating with banks and financial intermediaries to freeze the transaction, preventing the funds from reaching the cybercriminals. The process of refunding the amount to the victim is currently underway,” Maharashtra Cyber said in a statement.

This intervention is part of broader efforts under the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project, which operates from its state-of-the-art Cyber Headquarters in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. A key feature of the project is its 24x7 Command and Control Centre, staffed by over 100 cyber analysts, and two dedicated cyber helplines (Dial 1930 and Dial 1945) to assist citizens in real-time.

In the past 48 hours alone, Maharashtra Cyber has resolved five cyber fraud complaints, successfully freezing a total of Rs 1.475 crore. “The department continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant while conducting online transactions and to report cyber fraud immediately via Dial 1945 or 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal,” the statement read.

What is whale phishing?

Also known as a whaling attack, or whaling, this is a type of phishing attack that targets high-level corporate officers with fraudulent emails, text messages or phone calls, according to IBM.com