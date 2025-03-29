Breaking News
Mumbai Police bust gang involved in robbery at Andheri ATM, five held
BMC chief orders joint survey of waterlogging-prone spots in Mumbai
Five get 20 years in jail for gangrape of mentally unwell minor girl in Mumbai
BMC reshuffles top officials with transfers and promotions
Baba Siddique murder: Wife moves court for justice
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agencys accountant

Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant

Updated on: 29 March,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Impersonating firm’s owner on WhatsApp, crooks pressured victim into transferring the money in single transaction

Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant

In just 48 hours, Maharashtra Cyber has resolved five cyber fraud complaints, successfully freezing a total of R1.475 crore. Representation Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Cyber cops recover Rs 90 lakh after phishers target travel agency’s accountant
x
00:00

Maharashtra Cyber successfully recovered Rs 90 lakh lost in a whale phishing attack where a Bhiwandi-based travel agency was targeted. The agency’s accountant fell victim to cybercriminals who impersonated the firm’s owner via WhatsApp, pressuring him into transferring the amount in a single transaction.


Upon realising the fraud, the company promptly reported the case on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. “Maharashtra Cyber immediately took action, coordinating with banks and financial intermediaries to freeze the transaction, preventing the funds from reaching the cybercriminals. The process of refunding the amount to the victim is currently underway,” Maharashtra Cyber said in a statement.


This intervention is part of broader efforts under the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project, which operates from its state-of-the-art Cyber Headquarters in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. A key feature of the project is its 24x7 Command and Control Centre, staffed by over 100 cyber analysts, and two dedicated cyber helplines (Dial 1930 and Dial 1945) to assist citizens in real-time.


In the past 48 hours alone, Maharashtra Cyber has resolved five cyber fraud complaints, successfully freezing a total of Rs 1.475 crore. “The department continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant while conducting online transactions and to report cyber fraud immediately via Dial 1945 or 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal,” the statement read.

What is whale phishing?

Also known as a whaling attack, or whaling, this is a type of phishing attack that targets high-level corporate officers with fraudulent emails, text messages or phone calls, according to IBM.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhiwandi WhatsApp navi mumbai mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK