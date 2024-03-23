Thane district election officer Ashok Shingare emphasised that voters shouldn't have difficulty casting their votes due to unavailability or anomalies in their Voter ID cards.

Representative Image/ istock

Listen to this article Thane district election officer: If voter card unavailable, bring Aadhar, Pan x 00:00

Thane District Election Officer Ashok Shingare has said that voters without a Voter ID card would be eligible to utilise alternative picture ID cards during the next elections. Shingare noted that if voters are unable to receive a Voter ID card on time or have problems with their current ID cards, they can use alternate solutions approved by the Election Commission of India.

A statement from Ashok Shingare's office stated that alternative ID cards include the Aadhaar Card, MGNREGA Job Card, Bank/Post Office Passbook with photo, Health Insurance Smart Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, RGI Smart Card, Indian Passport, Pension Document with photo, and Government/PSU/Company Service ID card with employee photo, among others.

"For voters who do not have a voter ID card or will not be able to get it in time, there will be alternative photo ID cards, district election decision officer and collector Ashok Shingare has informed. If some voters do not have voter ID cards or if it is not possible to establish the identity of the voter due to some typographical errors, photo mismatches etc. in their ID card, the voter will have the option of ID cards mentioned in paragraph 7 by the Election Commission of India," said a statement from the DEO's office.

This ruling strives to ensure that all qualified voters can exercise their right to vote without any barriers. Shingare emphasised that voters should not have difficulty casting their votes due to the unavailability or anomalies in their Voter ID cards.

Voters have applauded the District Election Officer's announcement, which gives them various choices for establishing their identity at polling locations.

Maharashtra will vote during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in five phases beginning on April 19 and lasting till May 20. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

