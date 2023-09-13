Thane: Drawing teacher held for molesting Class 10 girl

The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the incident that occurred more than a month ago

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man, employed as a drawing teacher in a school in Thane city of Maharashtra, for allegedly molesting a Class 10 student, an official told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The accused, Yogesh Ahire, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the incident that occurred more than a month ago, the official told PTI.

"On August 9, when the victim went to the teachers' room in her school located in Kalwa to call the drawing teacher, the accused misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. He also used objectionable language," the police official told PTI.

"The incident left the girl shocked. She returned to her classroom and started crying. One of her classmates then took her to the principal and the victim narrated to her what happened in the teachers' room. Thereafter, the principal called the accused and asked him to explain why he did so," the official told PTI.

According to PTI, the victim's parents also approached a local political leader, who took up the issue with the school authorities.

The police arrested Ahire under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 34 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, a couple allegedly barged into the Panvel Municipal Corporation premises in Navi Mumbai and threw kerosene on a civic clerk, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which a case was registered against accused the man and the woman, who are in their 40s, the official from Panvel Town police station told PTI.

The accused had come at the civic body's gate in connection with an agitation, he said.

When a security guard prevented them from entering the corporation premises, the couple did not listen and entered the premises riding a motorbike, the official told PTI.

The woman allegedly threw kerosene on a civic clerk present there. The couple also abused the civic staff and the security guard, he said.

Following a complaint by the civic employee, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, the official told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)