Thane: FIR registered against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM Eknath Shinde's son

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

