Thane: FIR registered against Sanjay Raut over allegation against CM Eknath Shinde's son

Updated on: 23 February,2023 11:47 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic


Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.


A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.



Also Read: Sanjay Raut made 'threat to life' allegation to defame Maha CM Eknath Shinde's son: Minister


The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur," Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

