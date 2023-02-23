Sanjay Raut made 'threat to life' allegation to defame Maha CM Eknath Shinde's son: Minister

Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner, alleging "threat to life" from Shrikant Shinde, who is the MP from Kalyan in Thane

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai has claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's allegation of a threat to his life has been made to defame Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner, alleging "threat to life" from Shrikant Shinde, who is the MP from Kalyan in Thane.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Thane city police.

When asked about it, Thane Guardian Minister Desai, while talking to reporters here on Wednesday, claimed, "Raut made the allegation to get his security enhanced and defame the CM's son."

Also Read: Will investigate: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sanjay Raut's letter claiming threat to life

Desai added that the deputy CM has said the police will check Raut's claim and if it is found to be false, suitable legal action will be taken against him.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check Raut's claim and act accordingly.

To another query from reporters about some statements of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad, Desai dismissed claims of the presence of anti-social elements in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"If Awhad has any such information, he may give it to me and I will take appropriate action. But I don't think any goons are moving around in the TMC," he said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Aher was last week attacked by alleged NCP workers outside the TMC headquarters.

Police later registered a case of alleged attempt to murder against former Maharashtra minister Awhad and seven others in connection with the attack.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.