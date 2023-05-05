No one was injured in the blaze that started in a cake shop and a unit selling plywood at Manpada junction, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Thane: Fire breaks out in shops near hospital x 00:00

A fire broke out in a few shops near a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city around 10 am on Friday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started in a cake shop and a unit selling plywood at Manpada junction, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Duo held for house theft in Borivali, valuables recovered

Efforts are on to douse the fire, he said, adding that they are yet to ascertain its cause.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.