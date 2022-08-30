Thane: Five held, two minors detained for dacoity attempt

A team of policemen on patrolling duty around 8 pm on Monday spotted the gang lying in wait to rob people behind a slum colony and apprehended them

The police have arrested a gang of five persons who were allegedly planning to rob people at night on a road near a railway track in Thakurli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday also detained two minors who were part of the gang, he said.

A team of policemen on patrolling duty around 8 pm on Monday spotted the gang lying in wait to rob people behind a slum colony and apprehended them, the official said.

The police also seized hazardous weapons and arms from the arrested accused, he said.

A case under sections 399 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

