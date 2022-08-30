Breaking News
Thane: Five held, two minors detained for dacoity attempt

Updated on: 30 August,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

A team of policemen on patrolling duty around 8 pm on Monday spotted the gang lying in wait to rob people behind a slum colony and apprehended them

Thane: Five held, two minors detained for dacoity attempt

The police have arrested a gang of five persons who were allegedly planning to rob people at night on a road near a railway track in Thakurli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.


The police on Monday also detained two minors who were part of the gang, he said.

A team of policemen on patrolling duty around 8 pm on Monday spotted the gang lying in wait to rob people behind a slum colony and apprehended them, the official said.

The police also seized hazardous weapons and arms from the arrested accused, he said.

A case under sections 399 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered in this regard, the official added. 

thane thane crime maharashtra news

