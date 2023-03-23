Thane: Man acquitted by court in 2011 attempt to murder case

He was accused of assaulting a man with a sickle over a parking dispute near his eatery on March 16, 2011

Representative Image

A court in Thane has acquitted an eatery owner from Navi Mumbai in a 2011 attempt to murder case.

He was accused of assaulting a man with a sickle over a parking dispute near his eatery on March 16, 2011.

Also Read: Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24

In his order of March 18, details of which were made available on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges as only kin of the injured were examined as witnesses while the incident took place in a crowded market.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.