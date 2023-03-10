Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Man feared dead as major fire engulfs house

Thane: Man feared dead as major fire engulfs house

Updated on: 10 March,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the civic official, the incident occurred around 6.30 am

Thane: Man feared dead as major fire engulfs house

A major fire broke out in underground power cables and later engulfed a house in Thane


A man is feared to have died after a major fire broke out in underground power cables and later engulfed his house in Shil Phata area in Thane, officials said.


According to the civic official, the incident occurred around 6.30 am.



"The fire broke out in underground power cables. The blaze also triggered explosions before spreading to a nearby house and engulfing it," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


Also Read: Mumbai: It's only going to get hot, hotter, hottest, says IMD

The local fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene. The firefighting operation is still on with three fire engines engaged in the task, informed the official.

"The cause of the fire is being ascertained," Sawant said.

A Thane police official said, "A man is feared to have died in the fire after getting trapped in that house."

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Mumbra at around 8.57 am, as per incident information received by Disaster Management Unit. The incident was reported from a general store shop located on the ground plus 5 storey building Rehan Bagh beside Mesco School at Dewari Pada, Mumbra.

"The fire that broke out at the said spot was completely extinguished at around 09:45 am with the help of the fire brigade personnel and the staff of the disaster management department," said Sawant.

(with inputs from PTI)

thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK