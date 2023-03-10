Thane: Man feared dead as major fire engulfs house

According to the civic official, the incident occurred around 6.30 am

A major fire broke out in underground power cables and later engulfed a house in Thane

A man is feared to have died after a major fire broke out in underground power cables and later engulfed his house in Shil Phata area in Thane, officials said.

According to the civic official, the incident occurred around 6.30 am.

"The fire broke out in underground power cables. The blaze also triggered explosions before spreading to a nearby house and engulfing it," said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The local fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene. The firefighting operation is still on with three fire engines engaged in the task, informed the official.

"The cause of the fire is being ascertained," Sawant said.

A Thane police official said, "A man is feared to have died in the fire after getting trapped in that house."

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in Mumbra at around 8.57 am, as per incident information received by Disaster Management Unit. The incident was reported from a general store shop located on the ground plus 5 storey building Rehan Bagh beside Mesco School at Dewari Pada, Mumbra.

"The fire that broke out at the said spot was completely extinguished at around 09:45 am with the help of the fire brigade personnel and the staff of the disaster management department," said Sawant.

(with inputs from PTI)