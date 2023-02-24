Breaking News
Thane: Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually abusing child

Updated on: 24 February,2023 01:28 PM IST  |  Thane
In his order of Thursday, Special Judge A N Sirsikar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man, who was tried under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

A special court in Thane has sentenced a 35-year-old Navi Mumbai resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty of sexually abusing a child.


In his order of Thursday, Special Judge A N Sirsikar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man, who was tried under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Munde told the court that the child was three years old when the man sexually abused her in May 2018. Both were neighbours in the Turbhe area of Navi Mumbai.

The prosecution examined 11 witnesses to prove the charges, said Munde. 

